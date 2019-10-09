Skiatook softball is headed to state after winning the regional championship.
The Lady Dawgs won the right to host regionals after winning districts. Included in the bracket were Checotah, Inola and Grove.
The Lady Dawgs defeated Checotah 7-0 and Inola 10-0 on Tuesday, October 8.
The regional championship game against Grove was played at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9. The weather was overcast and sprinkling, but that did not dampen the spirits of the Lady Dawgs.
The Lady Dawgs were on the board first with a run in the third inning. They scored two more runs in the seventh to make the score 3-0. The champion team kept Grove from scoring a single run and became the regional champions.
The Lady Dawgs are now headed to state.