The 2020 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes, July 18-26, is the perfect opportunity to discover all that Tulsa area homes have to offer. View the latest trends and speak directly to the area’s top builders, all during this unique, free event that showcases the best in new home building.
During the Parade of Homes, over 100 new homes ranging in price from $150,000 to more than $1,000,000 will be open daily from 1 to 7 p.m., rain or shine. Admission is FREE! The annual event is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa and sponsored by Samsung & Pella of Oklahoma. Homes are spread throughout 11 different cities in the Tulsa region.
The Parade of Homes includes homes in Bixby, Broken Arrow, Catoosa, Collinsville, Coweta, Glenpool, Jenks, Owasso, Sand Springs, Sperry, Tulsa. For a map of all home locations, pick up the Official Guide at participating QuikTrip locations beginning July 17th. Look for the Official “Parade of Homes” Sign in the front yard!
More than 50 local building companies are participating in the event, which provides buyers the largest and broadest showcase of new homes and building trends. Buyers can explore hundreds of floor plans to view the latest innovations in everything from technology to energy efficiency and home decorating ideas. In addition, all featured builders are members of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, meaning they are experienced, insured, ethical professionals.
” The 2020 Parade of Homes features some of best builders in the state. One of the most exciting events of this year Parade are the Twilight Tours, featuring four outstanding neighborhoods,” said Cahn Wiggs, local builder and chairman of the 2020 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes. “It is the only event that allows shoppers to explore and visualize all of the options in new home construction and speak directly with Tulsa’s best builders. Builder representatives are on
ADD ONE - 2020 Parade of Homes
hand to answer questions at each entered home during event hours. It is a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle.”
In addition to homes, the event will also highlight five communities, which showcase the trends in Greater Tulsa amenities. Attendees can enjoy extended weekday hours at three of the featured subdivisions with special activities such as giveaways, food and more from 6-9PM. Monday, July 20th, Vale at Redbud, Tuesday, July 21, Stone Canyon, and Thursday, July 23, Estates at the river.
The Official Guide for the 2020 Greater Tulsa Parade of Homes will be available Friday, July 17th at Tulsa area QuikTrip locations for the duration of the event. The Guide contains home descriptions and floor plan information, along with a map to all the home sites. Available is the tour’s SmartPhone app. Simply download the Tulsa HBA Parade of Homes App. The app has everything included in the printed tour guide, including floor plans, elevations, buyer’s guide, and builder information. It also customizes the tour experience by allowing tour attendees to save their favorite homes. Additional event details are available online at www.TulsaHBA.com or by calling 918-663-5820.
It is a great time to build a home, so step inside and discover the possibilities at the area’s premier new home showcase event.