EPIC Charter Schools, in its first-ever virtual graduation ceremony to honor the Graduating Class of 2020, conferred diplomas on 3,805 students on Saturday, June 6. The virtual ceremony, believed to be the largest of its kind in the state, included recorded remarks from notable Oklahoma speakers such as former Gov. George Nigh, members of Oklahoma’s congressional delegation and state lawmakers.
“This isn’t the graduation ceremony any of us expected when we started the 2019-2020 school year,” said EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield, “but our first-ever virtual ceremony is testament to a guiding principal at EPIC – the only constant in the world is change and we must be resilient, innovative and adapt to it. Watching our record-number of graduates succeed academically in the face of a global pandemic is truly inspiring.”
The virtual commencement had all of the elements of a traditional graduation ceremony, including the reading of every graduate’s name, recognition of academic honors, valedictorian addresses and special guest speakers. Many EPIC families planned in-home celebrations with families and friends and celebrated graduates in real time as the graduation live streamed on June 6.
Skiatook
Mason Adkisson
Jacob Beeler
Kaibree Best
Colby Carson
Gunnar Coffman
Sage Elzo
Zoey Hendricks
Haley Marietta
Alexis Marshall
Breanna Marshall
Luis Mata-Cruz
Kelsey McElhaney
Shandra Morgans
Brooke Richardson
Emily Roy
Stormy Ryan
Jacob Spurgeon
Emma Thorpe
Sperry
Melissa Anderson
Chloe Blevins
Lacie Chism
Catheryn Holcomb
David McBroom
Cierra Rainez
Adam Uber