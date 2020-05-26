Honor rolls at Southwestern Oklahoma State University in Weatherford and Sayre have been announced for the 2020 spring semester.
An undergraduate student earning all A’s in 12 or more hours during a semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 775 students named to the President’s Honor Roll during the spring semester.
There were 717 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 12 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher with no grade lower than a “C”.
Dean's Honor Roll
Ashlyn Evans, Skiatook
Josie Mullin, Sperry
Samantha Zaltosky, Skiatook