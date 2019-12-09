Three Skiatook students graduation from the University of Central Oklahoma this fall.
Davis, Augusta Marie, BA, English
Harrison, Kendall Michelle, BS, Organizational Leadership
Turner, Melissa Ann, BA, Psychology
