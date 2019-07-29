Tractor Supply Company will host a Horse Health and Feed event on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00pm until 2:00pm at its Skiatook store, located at 810 W Rogers Blvd.
Visitors will learn about maintaining their horse's health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is part of Tractor Supply's continued commitment to community events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.
Participating event partners will include:
• A Nutrena representative will be on site 12:00pm to 2:00pm
"Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won't want to miss our Horse Health and Feed event at the Skiatook store," said Darrell Earp, manager of Skiatook Tractor Supply store. "This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in horse-health activities and best practices. From horse grooming and riding to identifying illness and proper nutrition, Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover a range of topics and needs."
Special coupon offers will also be available to all in attendance.
This event is open to the public and will take place at 810 W Rogers Blvd. For more information, please contact the Skiatook Tractor Supply at 918-396-5110.