Skiatook's City Council reviewed Governor Stitt's new plan to reopen the state of Oklahoma and made the following statement.
The original resolution passed by the city council, which is posted on the city's website, allows for certain businesses to open and operate by appointment only and mirrors for the most part Phase 1 of the governor's plan announced today. However Phase 2, 3 and 4 of his plan differs from the resolution passed by the city council.
In the amended resolution to the original resolution the city put in language that state or federal government orders could effectively supersede our resolution with the exception of city owned parks and property. So this means the city will follow the latest plan of the state unless the city council decides to reimpose restrictions which is unlikely. City owned property to include parks will remain with current restrictions until May 13th unless data or recommendations suggest otherwise. Both amended resolution and state’s plan are on the city’s website.
The city is also helping citizens prepare for the reopening of businesses by passing out masks. Although many businesses will be allowed to reopen, social distance and safety precautions are still highly recommended.
The city of Skiatook issued the following statement.
The City of Skiatook very much cares about it's citizens and has made the decision to offer up to 2 washable face mask per household (must be a current utility customer with the City of Skiatook) at no charge. These mask are washable up to 30 times and are on a limited basis.
The first phase of this project started April 25 with the fire department going door to door to the elderly population in Skiatook.
The second phase will begin with the general population on April 29th between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at Skiatook Fire Station #2 located at 765 Lenapah.
Residents will be require to present a current Skiatook Utility Bill and ID matching the account to receive their 2 mask. We ask if you already have the means to get mask to please not take advantage of this offer. Depending on the response and quantities we may follow up with more masks in the immediate future.
The city plans to continue this project until Friday May 1st when the governor's initial plan goes into action. If you know of a person in Skiatook that would qualify and is unable to make the general handout phase please go to the city's website and under the tab to "report a problem" fill out the request and address of the person needing the mask. Please do not call the city or any department with a request for mask as staffing is limited.
Stay safe! Go Skiatook!