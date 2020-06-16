Skiatook has 11 new cases of COVID-19 with the recent surge in cases after reopening.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 67. Deaths remain at seven with 53 who have recovered from the virus.
Osage County has 114 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 92 who have recovered. Tulsa COunty currently has the highest number of cases with 1,729, 64 deaths and 1,111 recovered and the numbers continue to rise as the state reopens.
Across the state of Oklahoma 8,645 cases have been reported with 363 deaths and 6,765 recovered.
In the United States, 2,114,026 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 116,127 deaths and 576,334 recovered.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, "As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you."
- stay at home as much as possible,
- continue to practice social distancing,
- practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
- wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
- individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
- Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
- If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.