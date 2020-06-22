Skiatook has 20 new cases of COVID-19 with the recent surge in cases after reopening.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 86 as of June 21, 2020. Deaths remain at seven with 57 who have recovered from the virus.
Osage County has 142 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 103 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 2,392, 66 deaths and 1,450 recovered and the numbers continue to rise as the state reopens.
Across the state of Oklahoma 10,733 cases have been reported with 369 deaths and 7,212 recovered. The number of active cases rose by 352 from June 18 to 19. 1,268 people have been hospitalized in Oklahoma.
In the United States, 2,191,053 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 118,440 deaths and 599,115 recovered. The number of active cases rose by 27,763 from June 18 to 19.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
stay at home as much as possible,
continue to practice social distancing,
practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.