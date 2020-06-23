Skiatook continues new cases of COVID-19 with the recent surge in cases after reopening.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 91 as of June 23, 2020. Deaths remained at seven and 58 people have recovered from the virus.
Sperry has nine cases and all nine have recovered.
Osage County has 146 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 109 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 2,483, 66 deaths and 1,539 recovered and the numbers continue to rise as the state reopens.
Across the state of Oklahoma 11,028 cases have been reported with 371 deaths and 7,888 recovered. The number of active cases rose by 295 from June 22 to 23.
In the United States, 2,312,300 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 120,402 deaths and 640,198 recovered. The number of active cases rose by 31,010 from June 22 to 23.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
- stay at home as much as possible,
- continue to practice social distancing,
- practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
- wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
- individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
- Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
- If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.