Skiatook cases of COVID-19 continue to rise with the recent surge in cases Oklahoma has seen after reopening.
The total number of confirmed cases in Skiatook has risen to 95 as of June 26, 2020. Deaths remained at seven and 65 people have recovered from the virus.
Sperry has risen to 14 cases with 11 recovered.
Osage County has 154 confirmed cases, 8 deaths and 118 who have recovered. Tulsa County currently has the highest number of cases with 3,103, 66 deaths and 1,866 recovered and the numbers continue to rise as the state reopens.
Across the state of Oklahoma 112,343 cases have been reported, a rise in over 1200 cases in the last week, with 377 deaths and 8,817 recovered.
In the United States, 2,3422,299 cases of COVID-19 have been reported with 124,410 deaths and 663,562 recovered. The one day rise from June 25 to 26 was over 40,000 cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said, “As we continue to safely reopen, please continue to follow these simple tips to protect yourself and those around you.”
- stay at home as much as possible,
- continue to practice social distancing,
- practice handwashing and personal health hygiene,
- wear a cloth face covering when in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain,
- individuals who are sick should self-isolate from the public and other household members for 14 days and get tested for COVID-19.
- Citizens should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
- If you are over 65 or part of a vulnerable population, continue following safer-at-home policies.