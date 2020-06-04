Although there are many kinds of salamanders in far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma, we only have one in the Skiatook area, the smallmouth salamander.
Salamanders are amphibians, along with frogs, toads and newts. The term amphibian is derived form the Greek words meaning "double life."
An amphibian has two lives, one as an aquatic larva with gills and the other as a terrestrial adult with lungs. Amphibians can also breathe through their skin. In fact, one group of adult salamanders does not have lungs at all, but breathes entirely through its skin.
I love salamanders. After birds, they are my favorite group of animals. When I lived in the Southeast I had access to the Great Smokey Mountains, the "Salamander Capital of the World," with its huge diversity of salamanders.
Our smallmouth salamander is the second most widespread salamander in Oklahoma, after the tiger salamander. It is a nondescript, brown salamander 4-6 inches long and is found in moist forest and prairie habitats.
It breeds in early spring, usually in temporary pools, ones without fish, since they would be its predators. The salamander is nocturnal, but during the day it can be found under logs and other debris near the pools.
The photo is of the only one we have found at our place. It was in the garden. A neighbor has seen one at his place as well. So, they are definitely here.