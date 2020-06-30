Solid Rock Soap Company is a family and veteran owned goat milk bath, body, and skincare company that began with a desire to get back to the simple way of life our grandparents had.
"Our farm is located in rural Skiatook in the beautiful Osage Hills and began with a small herd of dairy goats and way more chickens than would seem sensible. We have sought out a more natural life style for 25 plus years" the owners said.
"We began Solid Rock Soap Company to share this simple life style with each of you. We believe that products you put on your skin are as important as the food you put in your bodies. Those natural products ought to work, nourish your body, and be affordable" the owners said.
They founded Solid Rock Soap Company on the honesty, integrity, and hard work their grandparents modeled for them.
Solid Rock Soap Company is a debt free company and is proud to be self sustaining.
"We are agriculturally minded and vow to always improve our products, systems, and farm to care and nourish the land and the animals that we care for. In turn, you will have the best farm to skin, bath, body and skincare delivered to your door. From our farm to your skin. We are farm to skin done right," the owners said.
You can find Solid Rock Soap Company online at solidrocksoapco.com/soaps.