Due to concerns related to the spread of the coronavirus, we are deeply saddened to announce that Special Olympics Oklahoma has made the very difficult decision to cancel all April and May sports training, competition and special events, along with our 2020 Summer Games scheduled for May 13-15. CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) has recommended that over an 8 week period from March 15, 2020, organizers hosting an in-person event of 50 individuals or more throughout the United States should cancel or postpone. Special Olympics, Inc. has recommended all Accredited Programs cancel events through the end of May, 2020.
While canceling April and May events and Summer Games is truly disappointing for athletes who have trained for months to compete – as well as for the volunteers, family, friends and our staff and board who support them and look forward to cheering them on – we know that our love of sport doesn’t compare to the importance of protecting the health and safety of all involved.
This was an extremely difficult decision to make, and we know this is a great disappointment for the entire Special Olympics Oklahoma family, but the safety of the athletes, coaches, volunteers and staff remain our primary concern.
Athletes, we recommend you visit www.sook.org for some links to various “in-home” training options that can help you stay fit during this time.