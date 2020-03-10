Kristin Kuykendall made a mark quickly among her peers at Sperry Middle School where she has taught science for the past two years. Nominated to represent them as the Middle School Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Kuykendall’s class was recently interrupted by Middle School Principal Mike Juby, Sperry Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles, Sperry School Board President Jeff Carter, and other district administrators to present her with the Sperry Public Schools District Teacher of the Year award for 2019-2020.
Mrs. Kuykendall notes that her teaching of science is focused “not only to put an emphasis on teaching the content, but also to be focused on building relationships,” and strives to “find a way to balance” the two important elements. Like the teachers who had inspired her, she strives to provide support, guidance, and advice to her students. She does not only provide her students with help and advice, she expects them to provide it to her as well. “About once a month, I ask my students to list three things they like about my class and three things that I could improve on,” she said. “I take the time to read each comment and use the information to improve my teaching and classroom environment.”
One of her students noted that “Mrs. K is always willing to help us when we need it.” Another pointed out, “We are doing things in science, not just reading about it. It is real the way she teaches it.”
Sperry Middle School Principal, Mike Juby, noted, “Mrs. Kuykendall is skilled at differentiation, and endeavors to help each student learn to his or her full potential. Her hands-on approach to learning keeps her students engaged in the classroom. She is a great addition to Sperry Public Schools, and it is fitting that she be the District Teacher of the Year.”
“I think it says a great deal,” Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles said of Mrs. Kuykendall, “that a teacher in just two years has managed to make such an impact that she is presented with this honor. We are lucky to have her as a member of our learning community.”
As the District Teacher of the Year, Mrs. Kuykendall will complete the application for the Oklahoma State Teacher of the Year. Teachers from each district are eligible for the honor which will be decided in the fall of next school year.