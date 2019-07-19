Buel Anglen and the Cherokee Nation along with Tulsa County Commissioners recently donated around $25,000 to Sperry Schools
The funds were used to pave the parking lot at the Sperry Schools bus barn.
Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles said the lot was gravel and dirt. During the rainy seasons vehicles would get stuck in the lot. During the dry season vehicles were coated in dust and dirt.
“This new lot will save us a lot of time and maintenance on school vehicles as the filters had to be replaced quite often because of the dust,” Beagles said.
The lot is not only used for school buses, but also for softball, baseball and livestock shows. The new lot has better drainage. The gravel road that goes from the bus barn to the schools was also paved and many other potholes in the school lots were repaired.
“We would like to express our gratitude and thanks to the Cherokee Nation and Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee from the school board and the school administration. We are better able to serve the community with these improvements and we truly appreciate the increased support we have seen from the Tulsa County Commission since Sallee was elected,” Beagles said.
“This is what partnerships are all about,” Sallee said. “When the Cherokee Nation and the county can combine our funds we can get so much more done for the communities and schools. The county tries to assist all of the communities and Sperry needs help just as much as the rest of us.”
The Tulsa County Commission has worked with the Cherokee Nation on several projects in Sperry including Highway 11 and they are currently working to repair Atoka Street.