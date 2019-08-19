Sperry Public Schools announced its policy for free or reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program (NSLP), the School Breakfast Program (SBP), and the After-School Snack Program. Local school officials have adopted the following household size and income criteria for determining eligibility:
Children from households whose income is at or below the levels shown are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. Application forms are being sent to all homes with a letter to parents or guardians. To apply for free or reduced-price meals households should fill out the application and return it to the school. Additional copies are available at the principal’s office in each school. The information provided on the application is confidential and will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility and may be verified at any time during the school year by school or other program officials. Applications may be submitted at any time during the year.
For school officials to determine eligibility, households receiving SNAP or “Temporary Assistance to Needy Families” (TANF) or “Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations” (FDPIR) must list each child’s name, the related SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR case number, and the signature of an adult household member. If you do not list a SNAP or TANF or FDPIR case number for all the children you are applying for, then the application must have the children’s names, the names of all household members, the amount of income each person received last month and where it came from, the signature of an adult household member, and that adult’s social security number or mark the box if the adult does not have a social security number. Foster children also categorically qualify for free meals/milk, regardless of the child’s income. If you have foster children living with you and wish to apply for such meals or milk for them, please complete the application as instructed.
Under the provisions of the policy, Susan Sherwood will review applications and determine eligibility.
Parents or guardians wishing to make a formal appeal may make a request either orally or in writing to:
Dr. Brian Beagles
Superintendent
400 W Main Street Sperry, OK 74073-4112
DIRECT CERTIFICATION SCHOOLS
Any member of a household currently certified to receive SNAP, TANF, or FDPIR benefits will be notified of the enrolled children’s eligibility and that the enrolled children will be provided free benefits unless the household notifies the SFA that it chooses to decline benefits. If SNAP, TANF, and FDPIR households are not notified by 8/31/2019 of their eligibility, they will need to submit an application.
In accordance with federal law and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) policy, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, WashingtonDC20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 or (202) 720-6382 (TTY). USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Each school and the office of the administration has a copy of the policy which may be reviewed by any interested party.