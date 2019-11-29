Remember the date December 7, 2019. That’s the date to Come one come all to the annual Christmas Bazaar at the Community of Christ Church, Sperry, Ok., 202 W. Main Street. The Bazaar hours are from 9: am to 2: PM. As in past years we will feature a sweet shop with homemade pies, cakes, and candy; used book sales; handmade unique items; home canned goods and an opportunity to win a beautiful quilt.
A delicious lunch will be served from 11: to 1:00 consisting of Chicken and Noodles, melt in your mouth hot rolls, cobbler and drinks for only $8.00 for adults and children 3 to 12 $4.00 and children under 3 are free. To go orders are welcomed, call 918-288-7778.
Quilt tickets may be purchased from any church member or at the bazaar. This beautiful queen size quilt in red, green, white and black is done in a southwest pattern. Drawing for the quilt will be held at 2:00 p.m. and you do not have to be present to win. Tickets are only $1.00 each or 6 for $5.00. The winner of 2018 quilt was Noelle Smoot from Tulsa.
Come enjoy the fun,and fellowship while enjoying a delicious meal plus shopping for unique items.
For more information you can call 918-396-1377 or 918-645-0453.