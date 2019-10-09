Officers of the Sperry FFA chapter participated in the 2019 Oklahoma FFA Chapter Officer Leadership Training Conference September 10 at the Glenpool Conference Center.
The eight state FFA officers planned and conducted this year’s conference based on the theme, “What’s Next.” Elected officers from each of the 91 high school FFA chapters in the northeast area attended leadership training that challenged them to stop reacting to problems as they occur and start anticipating problems before they happen.
Lucas Ross, of Oklahoma City, was the keynote speaker for the conference. Ross is a five-time local Emmy winner and accomplished banjo player.
“As a state officer tea, we believe it is important to ask FFA members what’s next and challenge them to take the next step as anticipatory leaders,” said Drew Hardaway, state FFA president. “I believe that is one of the reasons Oklahoma FFA members are always able to perform at such a high level, because we are constantly challenging them not only to be good leaders, but to be great ones.”
Officers attending from the Sperry chapter were: Stormy Weathers, president; Alyssa Wildcat, vice president; Kaylee Harvey, secretary; Isabell Thindale, treasurer; Raylee Weathers, reporter; Eathen Foshey, sentinel; Danny Landsaw, advisor.