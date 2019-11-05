On Saturday, November 2, Sperry High School Band added another honor to its long list of accomplishments over the past few years. At the Oklahoma Small Schools Band Directors Association (OSSBDA) tryouts, Sperry junior Jared Lytle, playing the bass clarinet, was named to the All-State Band for schools 4A and under. This was Jared’s first year to audition for this honor. He has been in band at Sperry for six years. Sperry High School Band last had a student achieve All-State status in 2013.
“I’m proud to have the opportunity to work with students like Jared,” Sperry High School Band Director Makayla West said. “’I am glad he has such recognition for his years of hard work and long hours of practice.”
Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles concurred. “Sperry students have earned honors from academics to athletics to fine arts,” he said. “Jared’s accomplishments are a reminder of the impact of high personal goals combined with a strong work ethic to achieve success.”