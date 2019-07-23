Sperry Public Schools has been preparing for the 2019-2020 school year since the end of the 2018-2019 school year. As July draws to a close and August approaches, staff around the district are preparing each building for the new groups of students, teachers are getting classrooms ready for the first day of school, and the school supply list for Pre-Kindergarten through 5th grade is on the school website homepage and is available in several area stores where school supplies are sold.
Returning elementary students will soon be able to see who their teacher will be for the 2019-2020 school year. Schedules for returning middle school and high school students will be available to pick up August 8th and 9th. For those who recently moved into the Sperry School District or who want to request a transfer for their children to Sperry Schools from another district, New Student Enrollment Day is just around the corner.
New Student Enrollment will be held August 6th and 7th from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM in the High School Commons at 400 West Main Street in Sperry.
School-age children new to the district will need to complete the enrollment process prior to the start of the school year. Parents will need to bring the following items to the New Student Enrollment:
• proof of residency within the Sperry School district (residents of the Quail Hollow area and those who are on or near Sperry Public Schools’ district boundary lines will require a property tax receipt),
• current utility bill showing your name and physical address,
• certified birth certificate,
• current immunization record,
• custody papers, if applicable, and
• parent/guardian driver’s license or other state-issued identification.
All applicants must complete a Home Language Survey for the 2019-2020 school year. Assistance in completing this form will be available for those who need it. Parents of Native American students should bring their children’s Certificate of Degree of Indian Blood (CDIB) Cards. Information about obtaining a CDIB card will be available.
The Caring Van will be on campus to provide immunizations for those who qualify on August 7th from 9:00 AM to noon. All shots must be current prior to completing enrollment. Required immunizations for students entering pre-kindergarten include 4 DTP (diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus), 3 OPV/IPV (polio), 1 MMR (measles, mumps, rubella), 3 hepatitis B, 2 hepatitis A, and 1 varicella (chicken pox). Requirements for students entering Kindergarten through 6th grade are a 5th DTaP, 4th IPV/OPV, and 2nd MMR. Requirement for students entering 7th grade is 1 Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis) booster.
Because Sperry Elementary strives to prepare each student for future success, a comprehensive, full-day Pre-Kindergarten program has been offered since 2008. While Pre-Kindergarten is not required by the state of Oklahoma, Sperry Public Schools recognizes the value of important foundational knowledge provided and social interaction opportunities within a pre-kindergarten program. Data recently collected by Impact Tulsa shows that Sperry students’ scored in the top three of all schools in the Tulsa area in regards to student success on the 3rd grade state reading test in 2018. It is the belief of the administration, teachers and staff that this success begins with a Pre-Kindergarten program that is well-rounded and focuses on developmental and Kindergarten-readiness for all students no matter their ability as they begin their educational journey. While enrollment for Pre-Kindergarten was provided in March, Sperry Elementary has openings still available and will be accepting applications during New Student Enrollment days. Since Pre-Kindergarten class sizes are limited, the available openings are offered only on a first come first serve basis. Transfer requests will be available for out of district students who are wishing to attend, and parents may fill out enrollment applications as they await transfer approvals.
Applications for transfer will be available upon request.
For additional information about enrollment requirements and New Student Enrollment, call the administration office at (918) 288-7213, or visit the school website at www.sperry.k12.ok.us and click on the Enrollment tab to view and print the required documents.