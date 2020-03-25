On Wednesday, March 25th, the Oklahoma State Department Board of Education voted to continue the closure of schools through April 5th, and to resume instruction on April 6th as a “continuous learning plan” in a distance learning format.
During this unprecedented time for Oklahoma, it has become necessary for the instructional leaders at Sperry Public Schools to re-evaluate our traditional means of instruction. As always, protecting the health and safety of our students, staff, and community during this difficult time is a top priority that will require extreme instructional delivery changes. This decision also means that all extra-curricular activities and special events for the spring semester have been cancelled.
Sperry School District has a history of providing excellent educational programs, including the current provision of 1:1 student Chromebooks in 1st through 12th grades. Teachers were already utilizing applications such as Google Classroom to provide additional instructional resources, so many teachers have already begun working on the transition to distance learning. However, teachers have expressed concern about distance learning, so they will continue to search for ways to provide the best academic opportunities possible during this situation.
Teachers and site administrators will soon be communicating with parents about how student learning will proceed. We realize not all families have internet access at home, so instructional plans may vary. The details of how this will look for the rest of the year are being developed now. I am confident our principals and teachers can create meaningful distance learning activities to help meet our students’ academic needs. As a reminder, there will be no instructional activities between now and April 6th.
Thank you for your flexibility, understanding, and patience throughout this difficult time. We will continue to communicate with you in the weeks ahead.
Respectfully,
Brian Beagles, Ed.D.
Superintendent