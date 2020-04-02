Sperry Public Schools has had to delay the Pre-Kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year which was scheduled for Thursday, April 9. The traditional processes for Pre-K enrollment required parents to gather in larger groups than are acceptable at this time. Therefore, the process is being broken into two segments.
The first will take place the week of April 13 – 17, when parents can call the school at extension 100 to reserve a place for their child. Parents can call from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM that week for their child to be placed on the Pre-K list. While calls will be taken the entire week, enrollment is limited and spaces will be reserved in the order of the calls.
After a child’s name has been placed on the list, the parent will need to finalize the process in late July as the second part of the process. Once details of the finalization process are completed, information will be published on the school website, social media, and local news outlets in the near future.