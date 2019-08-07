Barton Community College has named 270 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.99 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Cody McElyea, Sperry
Barton Community College in Great Bend, Kan. has named 250 students to the President’s List for the spring 2019 semester. To qualify for this honor, students must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credit hours and maintained a grade point average of 4.0 on a 4.0 or "A" letter scale.
Lori McElyea, Sperry