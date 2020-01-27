The Sperry Utility Service Authority (Authority) in Tulsa County received approval Tuesday for a $63,150 Rural Economic Action Plan (REAP) grant through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board (OWRB) to improve the Authority’s water and stormwater infrastructure.
The Authority will use the grant for a combined water and stormwater project to replace a failed water line, and to create a stormwater management plan. The estimated cost of the project is $63,150 which is the amount of the OWRB REAP grant requested.
Joe Freeman, chief of the OWRB’s Financial Assistance Division, calculated that the grant will save the Authority’s customers $113,670 in principal and interest charges by not having to borrow the project funds. Since 1983 the Water Resources Board has approved over $4.4 billion in loans and grants for water and wastewater infrastructure improvements throughout Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to State Senators Bill Coleman and J.J. Dossett and State Representatives Monroe Nichols and Sean Roberts for their continued support of water and wastewater infrastructure funding in Oklahoma,” said Julie Cunningham, OWRB Executive Director.
