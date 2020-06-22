Sperry’s seniors celebrated their graduation with a socially distanced ceremony on June 19, 2020.
The ceremony was postponed due to restrictions related to COVID-19. Attendance was limited at the ceremony and it was also broadcast online to those who could not attend.
Superintendent Dr. Brian Beagles said, “Our goal is to recognize and celebrate these graduates, but do it in a manner that is as safe as possible.”
Diplomas were not handed out and board members were not on the stage this year.
“You guys have seen some strange, crazy and horrible circumstances this last semester, but you’ve made it. You’ve persevered. I can assure you this has helped you develop grit and determination for your future,” Beagles said.
Valedictorians this year are Acey Akin, who will attend the University of Central Oklahoma and major in forensics, Hannah Leon, who will attend Oklahoma State University and major in biology and other pre-med sciences, Angeline Emery who will attend Oklahoma Baptist University and major in cross culture ministry and Walker Niver. Niver plans to attend Pittsburg State Univeristy on a football scholarship and will major in mechanical engineering.
Valedictorian speeches focused on missing those last few weeks of school together and using the current situation in the country to become stronger.
Congratulations to the Sperry Class of 2020!