Skiatook Superintendent Rick Thomas gave his annual State of the School address at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon September 11.
“9/11 brings back everything I want to do. Take some time and be around our young people a bit and realize all of the positive things in our world today,” Thomas said. –“trying to educate the next generation and it is important for them to remember.”
Thomas mentioned how thankful they are for the Skiatook Public Schools Support Foundation (SPSSF). SPSSF provides grant money and donations, about $8,000 a year, directly back into classrooms
Skiatook Public Schools currently has 172 certified employees and 145 non-certified employees that work full or part-time. This year’s general fund budget is $19,569,175.85, which is an appropriated increase of $1,073,740 from last year.
“Hopefully we are done with budget cuts,” Thomas said. “This year we were able to add back some positions that had been cut.”
The school system currently has 2,346 students, which is down 60 students from last year. Around 200 new students were enrolled for this school year.
“We can’t really explain why overall enrollment is down,” Thomas said. “But it does mean that our class sizes are wonderful.”
The presentation included a panel discussion with some members of the school administration. Questions were posed previously by members of the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce.
Is counseling offered at the elementary schools?
Marrs Principal Steve Mason responded that support systems are available. There are a lot of diﬀerent types of behavior concerns that need extra attention. Some of the services have been outsourced to FreeOaks. Therapists are embedded into school and the school counselor performs screenings for additional services that the school isn’t able to address. FreeOaks will contact parents so they do not have to travel to Tulsa to get help. They will work through behavior while at school as it is the best way to help in the direct environment. FreeOaks is also able to go into homes. “The younger we attack the situation the more we are seeing lots of success,” Mason said.
Have there been any updates for enrollment?
Dr. Missy Busch said that online enrollment was available for the first this year and has great for parents. 233 applications were submitted online. The benefit to online enrollment is that the school receives reliable data. The free and reduced lunch application is now online as well. 260 families submitted an application through online services.
Are there any programs for student ﬁnancial training?
SHS Principal Jenny McElywa said that all students are required to take a course called passport of ﬁnancial literacy, a semester long class oﬀered senior. The course covers thing like balancing a checkbook and understand the terms of loan. They have guest speakers to talk about real life examples.
Are you working with the city to increase the presence of police at schools? Do you have a need for more SROs? Thomas said that the steps the schools have taken so far have been great.
“It’s not alarming for police cars to be at schools anymore. They are there in mornings, they come up for lunch. We have stations in progress so that police officer will be able to work at the schools doing things like submitting reports to increase their presence,” Thomas said. “We appreciate the police and ﬁre departments. They work very well with us. We are very happy to have the SRO we have and we would use another one. It comes down to a budget thing. At some point in time maybe we can make that happen.”
What is ICAP? Individual Career Academic Plan. McElyea said they are formalizing plans with students for plans after high school. Students begin creating a portfolio freshmen year. They about internships, externships, tech, and anything they can to help students to make informed decision for what their plans are after high school.
What is RSA? RSA is a national test approved by state board. In Skiatook they use the NWEA, which is given three times a year. Mason said the goal is to identify low reading scores get those students put on a reading plan that gets parents on board. The scores help see what levels of instruction that child needs.
Tim Buck, SIE principal, said that if students are not meeting reading benchmark in third grade, the law says that student must be retained in 3rd grade. They carry on what Steve Mason is doing to help as much as possible. In the third grade they begin a portfolio for each student at the beginning of the year. In some cases the portfolio can be used to show that the student is working at level, but might not pass standardized test and could possibly be passed on an exemption.
What are you doing about bullying at middle school? Dr. Steve Cantrell, principal at Newman Middle School, said this is a serious topic and it even reaches further into elementary school.
“What used to be high school problems are now in middle school,” Cantrell said.
The middle school has programs that allow students to report bullying. They are taught if you see something, say something. If the school doesn’t know about it, they can’t stop it. The students also have the app Stop It available to put on their phones that they can use to report bullying anonymously.
They are also combating cyber bullying. Everything today is very technology oriented. The school has a program called BARK that monitors student emails and they also have a program that monitors search engines try to head it oﬀ problems before they start.
On November 12, Craig Scott, a Columbine survivor whose sister was the first person killed and whose best friend was shot right next to him, will be returning to Newman Middle School to speak to the students on bullying.
What projects are left from the 2017 bond issue? Mike Earp thanked the citizens of Skiatook for approving the bond issue. This summer they ﬁnished installing 49 new windows. The third grade wing was added at Skiatook Elementary. The new ﬁeld house and AG buildings are completed. There is a new roof on the old gym and the ﬂoor was refurbished. The baseball and softball fields have new fencing. They purchased four new maintenance vehicles, and new buses. They had plans for a concession stand and bathroom on the visitor side of the football stadium. The projected cost came in about $100,000 over budget, so that project will be put on hold for now .
How to we rate on state tests? Tim Buck said, “We whooped everybody. We are very competitive across the state. We were top in Tulsa County in science and 5th grade math. Out of 540 districts in Oklahoma, Skiatook tied for 13th in 4th grade reading.
“We have lots of good going on. Our administration and teachers are the ones that make this work,” Thomas said. “We are on track. I’m blessed to have this job. I love Skiatook, the school, and the support you give us.”