Skiatook's City Council appointed Stephanie Upton to the vacant ward 5 seat.
The council had decided to appoint a new council member instead of holding a general election. Holding a general election is costly to the city. A three councilor panel was formed to interview potential candidates. The panel included Mayor Herb Forbes, Cody Fuentes and Linda Loftis.
Four candidates were interviewed for the seat and Forbes said that all of the candidates were great, but Upton was the best choice for the community.
Upton has a master's degree in business and human resources training. She has 13 years of community service in Skiatook primarily through her previous position as the director of the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce.
Upton appointment was approved unanimously by the council with no vote from Geoff McGoffin as he was not present at the meeting.