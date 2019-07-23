IMG_4014.jpg

Slime at the library! LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

7.25

Planet Sun Catchers

Visit the Judy A. Kishner Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Use a clear plastic plate and stained-glass paints to create your own beautiful planet that will catch the sun and look pretty hanging in your window. Supplies are provided. Dress for a messy time. For ages 5-18.

7.26

Build-a-Reader Story Time

Visit the Skiatook Library from 11 a.m. to noon for Build-a-Reader storytime for babies and toddlers. Stay and play.

7.30

Glow-in-the-Dark Story Time

Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2:30 to experience a glow-in-the-dark story time. Paint with neon paint and create a glow-in-the-dark bouncing ball to take home. Registration is required. Register online at tlsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323. For ages 0-10.

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.