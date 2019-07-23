7.25
Planet Sun Catchers
Visit the Judy A. Kishner Library from 2-3:30 p.m. Use a clear plastic plate and stained-glass paints to create your own beautiful planet that will catch the sun and look pretty hanging in your window. Supplies are provided. Dress for a messy time. For ages 5-18.
7.26
Build-a-Reader Story Time
Visit the Skiatook Library from 11 a.m. to noon for Build-a-Reader storytime for babies and toddlers. Stay and play.
7.30
Glow-in-the-Dark Story Time
Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2:30 to experience a glow-in-the-dark story time. Paint with neon paint and create a glow-in-the-dark bouncing ball to take home. Registration is required. Register online at tlsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323. For ages 0-10.