IMG_4014.jpg

Slime at the library! LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

7.17

Build A Reader Story Time:

Babies & Toddlers/Stay and Play

Visit the Skiatook Library from 11 a.m. to noon for story time.

7.18

Making the Moon

Bring the whole family to the Skiatook Library from 2-4 p.m. to make moon sand and 3D moon art. This can get messy, so please dress accordingly. Registration is required. Register online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323.

Teen Summer Movie:

“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie”

Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 2-4 for a special screening of this science-fiction comedy. You don’t want to miss this hilarious cult classic. The film is rated PG-13. Light refreshments are served. For ages 13 and up.

7.22

Making Catapults, Spaghetti Towers and STEAM Fun with Kim Watson

Visit the Skiatook Library from 3-4 p.m. For ages 10-18.

7.23

DIY Galaxy Slime!

Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2:30 p.m. and get messy creating your own slime! Supplies are provided on a first-come-first-served basis. For ages 3-12.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.chastain@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.