7.17
Build A Reader Story Time:
Babies & Toddlers/Stay and Play
Visit the Skiatook Library from 11 a.m. to noon for story time.
7.18
Making the Moon
Bring the whole family to the Skiatook Library from 2-4 p.m. to make moon sand and 3D moon art. This can get messy, so please dress accordingly. Registration is required. Register online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323.
Teen Summer Movie:
“Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie”
Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 2-4 for a special screening of this science-fiction comedy. You don’t want to miss this hilarious cult classic. The film is rated PG-13. Light refreshments are served. For ages 13 and up.
7.22
Making Catapults, Spaghetti Towers and STEAM Fun with Kim Watson
Visit the Skiatook Library from 3-4 p.m. For ages 10-18.
7.23
DIY Galaxy Slime!
Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2:30 p.m. and get messy creating your own slime! Supplies are provided on a first-come-first-served basis. For ages 3-12.