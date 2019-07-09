IMG_4014.jpg

Slime at the library! LINDSEY CHASTAIN/Skiatook Journal

Professor Universe

Professor Universe will be at the Skiatook Library from 1-2 p.m. For ages 4-12.

DIY Nebula Jars

Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 2-4:30 p.m. and use a jar, water, paint and lots of cotton balls to capture the beauty of a nebula to take home with you. Supplies are provided. One jar per person. Registration is required. Register online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323. For ages 10-18.

Professor Universe

Professor Universe will be at the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2 p.m. For ages 4-12.

A Sky Full of Stars

Your Starry Night

What do you see in the night sky? Visit the Skiatook Library from 1-3 p.m. and create your own version of Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” or find your own masterpiece from within. Registration required. Register online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323. For ages 10-18.

Catapults, Spaghetti Towers and STEAM Fun

Kim Watson hosts fun for all. Visit the Judy Z. Kisher Library from 2:30-4:30 for STEAM fun. For ages 10-18.

Build a Reader Story Time

Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2 p.m. for family stay and play story time.

