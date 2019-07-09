7.10
Professor Universe
Professor Universe will be at the Skiatook Library from 1-2 p.m. For ages 4-12.
DIY Nebula Jars
Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 2-4:30 p.m. and use a jar, water, paint and lots of cotton balls to capture the beauty of a nebula to take home with you. Supplies are provided. One jar per person. Registration is required. Register online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323. For ages 10-18.
7.11
Professor Universe
Professor Universe will be at the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2 p.m. For ages 4-12.
A Sky Full of Stars
Your Starry Night
What do you see in the night sky? Visit the Skiatook Library from 1-3 p.m. and create your own version of Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” or find your own masterpiece from within. Registration required. Register online at tulsalibrary.org/events or call (918) 549-7323. For ages 10-18.
7.15
Catapults, Spaghetti Towers and STEAM Fun
Kim Watson hosts fun for all. Visit the Judy Z. Kisher Library from 2:30-4:30 for STEAM fun. For ages 10-18.
7.16
Build a Reader Story Time
Visit the Judy Z. Kishner Library from 1-2 p.m. for family stay and play story time.