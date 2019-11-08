A summit, held at The Springs Event Center on Skiatook lake focused on P3 partnerships. P3 partnerships are those between public and private entities to develop on public land.
Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development and a Skiatook lakefront investor, opened the summit by talking about the Governor’s Top 10 Challenge. All government agencies are working to become the top 10 in the state. They hope to add 150,000 jobs in Oklahoma and have talked with 3310 companies about coming to Oklahoma. Fourty-five announcements have already been made of companies that have decided to come to Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is currently number two in the country in economic growth and the Governor believes we are an up and coming state.
“We want to create an environment where business is welcome,” Kouplen said. “We want this state to be the best it can be.”
Gine DeMarco, the deputy director of the Tourism and Recreation Department spoke about the amazing and rare landscapes and priceless handmade features we have in Oklahoma’s State Parks. The state park system currently is 60,000 acres with 1.5 million square feet of enclosed space over 500 buildings. There are 10,000 acres of forest and five dams.
“What we found was we have a few shining gems in an abundance of below average surrounded by a sea of neglect and disrepair,” DeMarco said about his recent tour of the state park system.
“We got here one year at a time,” DeMarco said. “Our mission is to conserve natural resources and provide access to outdoor recreation.”
DeMarco presented a plan that will bring the parks system into the Top 10. He stressed that we have the natural resources to do just that, but the decline of structures must be stopped. He stated that the department is making a cultural change in their thought process from individual parks to a park system. They will focus on making the park system better for the visitor.
“Think system, not park. Think health, not hospice,” DeMarco said.
The summit had about 200 attendees from Oklahoma legislature, Oklahoma and out of state businesses, and regional governments. Panels discussed various aspects of lake development and the barriers that private business owners are facing within P3 partnerships.
One of the largest barriers discussed was communication and understanding the complicated process of working with the Army Corps of Engineers. Cross Timbers is one project locally that was a partnership between Ron Howell and Dustin Huff, operating as StateSource, LLC, the Skiatook Economic Development Authority and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The Osage County Assessor’s Office showed that the CrossTimbers projects generated just over $3 million in property taxes in 12 years. Property taxes were one of the benefits that local and regional governments stated were benefits to local communities for P3 development projects. Property taxes help pay for public schools, city streets, county roads, police and fire protection as well as other services.
Skiatook City Manager Dan Yancey said that the lake is huge for Skiatook. “Without the lake, Skiatook would not be the same. It is one of our signatures and our brand. The lake and developments add to the economic development of Skiatook as well as our school and safety services.”
The panel also discussed the contrast between private developments and the condition of the surrounding state parks.
Austin Cameron, owner of Pier 5 on Keystone Lake, stated, “We don’t want to over improve the marina if the park isn’t keeping up. We need to have a unified improvement plan and work together with the state park system.”
William Jeffries, now retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers agreed. “We need to develop a shared vision as a state. Change can’t happen at the district or division level. We need to build in reasonable expectations for the Corps, learn from history and streamline processes. It’s a tedious process, but it doesn’t have to be.”
The summit happened just as CrossTimbers announced a proposed expansion at Skiatook Lake. The expansion proposes a lodge, cottage houses, and more camp sites as well as a Heroes Pavillion.