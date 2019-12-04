Saturday, October 12, 2019 was typically hectic for Nicki Griffin Moore as she headed to the Soccer field to pick up her daughter.
As a mother of four young children and a practicing healthcare professional, she had limited time to accomplish a monumental list of required weekend housework, shopping, errands and chauffeuring her children to and from ballgames and other activities required to get ready before Monday and another heavy work week schedule began. As she drove along the crowded highway not far from her home, she noticed traffic near the on-ramp was beginning to slow and veer over to the side and there appeared to be something in the middle of the road.
It became apparent that something was the body of a man, and that another car had stopped and a young woman was running toward the man and then began performing chest compressions. Nicki immediately stopped her car and also began providing assistance to the victim of an apparent hit and run accident.
A quick assessment verified the man was pulseless and 911 was called as Nicki and the first young lady took turns performing HOCPR. Although, their efforts were unsuccessful, Nicki was relieved that she had been able to do her best to give this 61-year-old man every chance to survive.
During an on the scene interview, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper commended the volunteer rescuers by stating that, “very few people were willing to stop and render aid to accident victims anymore.”
Nicki responded by saying that she would, “hope someone would stop and help her or her family if they experienced a similar situation.” Nicki stated that she “had very mixed emotions as she walked away. Sad because their efforts were unsuccessful, but proud because she had stopped and performed HOCPR.”
Although Nicki insists, she only did what anyone else would have/should have done in that situation, the truth is she was not legally obligated to stop and perform this act of kindness and compassion for a perfect stranger. By definition this makes Nicki Griffin Moore a true modern day “Good Samaritan.”
Nikki was raised in Skiatook and most of her family lives here. I nominated Nikki for the American Heart Association Heart Hero Award upon hearing about this incident.
I am currently the Chairperson of the Southwest Region Emergency Cardiac Care Committee of the American Heart Association (AHA). This region includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico. I also live in Skiatook.
I recently was awarded the Lifetime Leadership Legacy Award for 50 years of Volunteer service to AHA. As a volunteer leader for AHA one of my personal leadership goals is to encourage young people to render aid and provide emergency care when needed.
Hand Only CPR (HOCPR) is one way anyone and everyone can do that. HOCPR is very simple — recognize a cardiac arrest situation, call for help and an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) if one is available and begin chest compressions (about 2 inches deep and 100 — 120 compressions per minute) and do not stop compressing until EMS arrives.