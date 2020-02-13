Skiatook schools Superintendent Rick Thomas gave an update on the bond projects at this month's Board of Education meeting.
"We are currently working on the concession/bathrooms on the visitor side of the stadium. We are also getting bids for the parking lot lighting at Middle School and Intermediate. We will be getting bids for flooring in the girl's athletic facility and the activity center weight room. We will also be replacing the carpet and painting in the girl's facility," Thomas said.
"The remaining bond money after these projects will be used to do a lighting retrofit to convert to LED lighting at all sites, purchase a new scoreboard for the stadium, resurface the track, purchase digital radios and receivers for the buses and the transportation department, construct four tennis courts, complete facility upgrades such as painting, tile carpet, and HVAC, SMART Panels for Marrs, and Programmable thermostats as needed throughout the district," Thomas said.