Southwestern Oklahoma State University at Weatherford has announced both the President’s and Dean’s Honor Rolls for the 2019 summer semester.

An undergraduate student who earns all A’s in 6 or more hours during the summer semester qualifies for the President’s Honor Roll. There were 266 students who were named to the President’s Honor Roll.

There were 122 students on the Dean’s Honor Roll after completing 6 semester hours of undergraduate work with a grade point average of 3.5 (“B”) or higher, with no grade lower than a (“C”).

President's Honor Roll

Emma Catherine Davis, Skiatook

