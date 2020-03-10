Sperry's T.J. Teel was arrested Thursday, March 5 and charged with embezzlement by a county or state officer.
The Affidavit of Probable Cause states that on October 8, 2018, former Osage County District Attorney Rex Duncan requested an OSBI investigation of Osage County District 2 employees for possible misuse of county manpower, equipment for personal use and larceny of a county trailer and property.
Thomas Joe (T.J.) Teel had been a supervisor and 1st foreman for Osage County District 2 for 31 years under Virgil Williamson, Scott Hilton and Kevin Paslay from 1987 and still holds that position. The affidavit states, "Teel was second in charge under Paslay and oversaw the employees and day-to-day work projects."
Teel also owns a farm in Sperry.
According to the affidavit, "Years ago Teel noticed a county dump trailer parked in the Osage County District 2 barnyard parking area. Teel decided to take the dump trailer home. He used the trailer on personal home projects. Teel admitted that he may have had the trailer at his house for 6 months or longer, up to 2 years. Teel admitted he did not own the trailer and that it belonged to the county."
Teel also admitted he ordered other Osage County employees to haul dirt from several to sites to his home using district 2 manpower and dump trucks.
Teel allegedly took 10 to 15 loads of removed asphalt milling and dirt from the old Skiatook High School parking lot and 20 to 30 loads of pond dirt donated to the county by a private citizen according to the affidavit. The affidavit also stated that Teel's house had recently burned down and he was rebuilding it. He used the old dirt and milling for his driveway.
Teel has been charged with embezzlement of county property and the prosecution will be conducted by the Washington County District Attorney's office. He has not been convicted of any crimes at this time.
The Skiatook Journal will continue to follow and update on the Osage County District 2 cases.