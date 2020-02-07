A common phone scam is once again making the rounds, targeting potential victims across Tulsa County by claiming to be a Deputy or Supervisor from TCSO. In the most recent version of this scam, the caller claims to be Undersheriff George Brown.
In the past few days TCSO investigators have been contacted by multiple people who have received calls from a scammer that identified himself as Undersheriff Brown. The caller ID displays the phone number of 918-387-9956, but the name and number being used by the scammer can change without notice.
The scammer tells the potential victim they have a warrant for their arrest for missing jury duty. They tell the victim they must immediately pay hundreds of dollars in fines and court costs in order to avoid immediate arrest. The crook instructs the victim to purchase cash cards for the amount of money owed. They order the victim to remain on the phone with them while purchasing the cards. As soon the victim buys the cards and provides the card numbers over the phone, the money is stolen by the crook.
So far we have not received reports of anyone falling for this scam, but as we investigates this latest round of scam calls, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind everyone that we never call anyone with warrants to demand payment over the phone in order avoid arrest.
If you receive one of these calls, simply hang up. If you’re a victim of this scam, call us at 918-596-5600 to file a report.