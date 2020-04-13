Skiatook teachers drove through neighborhoods on Friday, April 3, to honk and wave at students.
School is out for the rest of the year and students have moved to distance learning. The teachers missed seeing their students and wanted to bring a little happiness to them while everyone stays home.
Carol Ward pulled a bulldog behind her SUV for the students to see as well. Teachers had their names on their cars and some had balloons.
Kids gathered outside despite the chilly weather to wave at their teachers. Some made signs telling the teachers how much they are loved and missed. Many adults came out to watch the parade as well.