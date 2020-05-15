On the last day of school, teachers lined up in the rain in the First Baptist Church parking lot to say goodbye to their students in a reverse parade.
As students drove through teachers cheered and held up signs and waved flags. The signs expressed how much the teachers miss and love their students.
Students, teachers, parents and administrators were faced with the unusual end to this school year due to COVID-19 shutdowns.
Despite the end of the school year, Skiatook Public Schools will continue to offer free breakfast and lunch in the First Baptist Church parking lot Monday through Thursday through June. Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday's lunch will be available with Thursday's meal.