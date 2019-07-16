Everyone is invited to the 50th Annual Kihekah Steh Pow Wow on July 26-28.
Bill Supernaw, grandson of Kihekah Steh, the last hereditary chief of the Quapaw Tribe, started the club to honor all service men and women and to preserve the Native American culture. His descendants are actively involved in continuing this tradition.
Gourd dancing begins each evening at 6:30 p.m. and the Grand Entry is at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a stomp dance Saturday night. There will be contests each evening featuring some of the finest dancers in our area. There will also be an opportunity for spectators to join in during the “blanket dance.”
The princess will be crowned Friday evening and will sit in a place of honor throughout the dances.
This year’s head staff is:
Elder Honoree: Archie Mason
Princess: Raen Holding
Head Man Dancer: Mason Cunningham
Head Lady Dancer: Jamie Jon Whiteshirt
Head Singer: Van Bighorse
Arena Director: Timmy Lookout
Master of Ceremony: Archie Mason & Fi Davis
Color Guard: OK Masonic Indian Degree Team
You may reach the dance grounds by turning North from Hwy. 20 (West of Skiatook at the flashing yellow light) onto Javine Hill Road (152nd St. N.) go north for 4.7 miles; turn west at the big pow wow sign. Please bring your own chairs. There will be food and craft vendors.
Admission is free.