Kihekah Steh Pow Wow 2018 (72)

A moment from the 49th Annual Kihekah Steh Pow Wow. LINDSEY RENUARD/Skiatook Journal

Everyone is invited to the 50th Annual Kihekah Steh Pow Wow on July 26-28.

Bill Supernaw, grandson of Kihekah Steh, the last hereditary chief of the Quapaw Tribe, started the club to honor all service men and women and to preserve the Native American culture. His descendants are actively involved in continuing this tradition.

Gourd dancing begins each evening at 6:30 p.m. and the Grand Entry is at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 7 p.m. on Sunday. There will be a stomp dance Saturday night. There will be contests each evening featuring some of the finest dancers in our area. There will also be an opportunity for spectators to join in during the “blanket dance.”

The princess will be crowned Friday evening and will sit in a place of honor throughout the dances.

This year’s head staff is:

Elder Honoree: Archie Mason

Princess: Raen Holding

Head Man Dancer: Mason Cunningham

Head Lady Dancer: Jamie Jon Whiteshirt

Head Singer: Van Bighorse

Arena Director: Timmy Lookout

Master of Ceremony: Archie Mason & Fi Davis

Color Guard: OK Masonic Indian Degree Team

You may reach the dance grounds by turning North from Hwy. 20 (West of Skiatook at the flashing yellow light) onto Javine Hill Road (152nd St. N.) go north for 4.7 miles; turn west at the big pow wow sign. Please bring your own chairs. There will be food and craft vendors.

Admission is free.

Follow me on Twitter @SkiatookJournal.

E-mail lindsey.renuard@skiatookjournal.com

Tags

Managing Editor

Lindsey is the managing editor for the Skiatook Journal. She holds an M.A in English from the University of Central Oklahoma. Prior to the start of her news career in 2011, Renuard was a professor of English at the University of Central Oklahoma.