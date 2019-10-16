The Osage Orange, fairly common in the Skiatook area and named for the Osage Nation, is a tree with many names, among them Hedge Apple, Bois d'Arc and Horse Apple.
It was originally native to the Red River drainage system of Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas. However, it is now found throughout much of the United States.
Before the development of barbed wire, the dense shrub, with its sharp thorns, was planted as an impenetrable hedge for holding livestock, hence the name hedge apple, although the fruit is more orange-like than apple. The wrinkled fruit, the size of a large orange or small grapefruit, is green until ripe, then yellow or orange. Horses and other livestock sometimes eat the fruit, although it is not very palatable because it produces a sticky white latex when cut.
The wood is heavy, extremely hard, durable and decay resistant. It was used for barbed wire fence posts before the introduction of T-posts. It is still seen in many rural barbed wire fences.
Native Americans used the wood for bows and war clubs. The name bois d'arc is French for "bow-wood," a reference to its use. A friend in Bixby is using the wood to make a bow. A yellow dye is extracted from the wood.