Two storm cells converged over Skiatook on the evening of May 20 causing massing flooding in Skiatook and surrounding areas.
Throughout the evening and into the late night the area received over 5 inches of water with more rain and tornado warnings in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Tornado sirens sounded in Sperry as circulation was reported over the city.
For days the entire region watched as flood waters rose, then receded. The Keystone Dam was in danger of breaking. Lakes and creeks were full beyond capacity. It was the worst flood to hit the area since 1986 with some communities completely swamped.
Skiatook Lake and Bird Creek rose to levels well beyond normal with Skiatook Lake reaching almost 17 feet above normal. In Skiatook alone, approximately 20 residents experienced water in their homes or structures located on their property.
City Manager Dan Yancey said, “According to preliminary data provided to the engineers, the city experienced what is referred to as a “50 year event.” A 50 year event is a rare occurrence that most people do not experience.”
Highways 20 and 11 were covered in water and impassable for days. Schools were out for several days in Skiatook, Sperry and all throughout the Tulsa Metro area.
Rebuilding efforts are still underway for many of those whose homes were flooded. People in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Missouri were affected by the staggering amounts of water that flowed down rivers and streams.
For years to come, 2019 will be known as the Year of the Flood.
