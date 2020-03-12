On March 11, a two year old male drowned in a pond on private property. The name of the toddler has been withheld.
The toddler left his home and walked down to a pond located on private property and entered the water.
A neighbor located the toddler face down in the pond after an approximately 20 minute search according to the report. The neighbor recovered the child from the pond and immediately began life saving efforts.
The child was transported by Skiatook Fire/EMS to St. John's Hospital in Tulsa. He was revived after three to four hours of life saving efforts and was admitted to St. John's for further treatment.
The report states that the Medical Examiner's office advised that the child had expired from his injuries on March 11.
The Red Cross states that drowning is a leading cause of death for children in the United States. The Red Cross website gives the following statistics:
- Ten people die each day from unintentional drowning, and on average 2 of them are under age 14.
- Drowning is responsible for more deaths among children ages one to four than any other cause except birth defects.
- Among those 1-14, drowning is the second-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death behind motor vehicle crashes.
- For every child who dies from drowning, another five receive emergency care for nonfatal submersion injuries.
"It only takes a moment. A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen. Death and injury from drownings happen every day in home pools and hot tubs, at the beach or in oceans, lakes, rivers and streams, bathtubs, and even buckets. The Red Cross believes that by working together to improve water competency – which includes swimming skills, water smarts and helping others – water activities can be safer… and just as much fun," the website states.