In an effort to maintain a safe environment, I am writing to inform you that the normal traffic flow and parking patterns on our main campus will be disrupted for several months. Please read these instructions and use the map provided to help understand these changes.
Pre-K-3rd grade student drop-off: Cars will enter the drop-off lane from 4th street just north of the Early Childhood building (ECB), then follow the marked parent lane and drop students off in front of the ECB. Students will walk to the cafeteria.
6th-8th grade student drop-off: Cars will enter the new entrance into the parking lot just south of the high school, then curve around the lane and drop students off at the arch. Cars will then exit onto Main street.
9th-12th grade student drop-off: Cars will enter the parking lot north of the Fieldhouse, then curve around the existing loop to drop students off at the Fieldhouse. Cars will exit onto 4th street and are encouraged to proceed north to help with the traffic flow.
There is no parking in the drop-off lanes in the morning. If you need to have a few minutes with your child or plan to exit your vehicle, please park in a parking lot.
Please have your child ready to exit the vehicle when you arrive.
Please pull forward to the designated drop point, the Fieldhouse, arch, or ECB, before dropping your child off. This will help get more cars into the drop-off lane and off the city street.
Please have your child exit from the passenger side of the vehicle.
Pre-K-3rd grade student pick-up: Parking is allowed along 4th street and in the AM parent drop-off lane.
6th-8th grade student pick-up: Parking is allowed along 4th street and in the AM parent drop-off lane.
9th-12th grade student pick-up: Parking is allowed in the AM parent drop-off lane and in the lot north of the Fieldhouse.
AM bus riders: 6th-12th students will be dropped off in front of the high school. Pre-K-3rd students will be dropped off on the sidewalk south of the ECB and then walk to the cafeteria.
PM bus riders: 6th-12th students will walk through the elementary playground and load buses on the south side of the ECB. Pre-K-3rd grade students will exit the ECB from the west to load buses.
Students who walk are expected to exit campus through the area marked “Foot traffic/deliveries only” or to the south of the ECB and use the crosswalks provided. Please talk with your child about using the crosswalks and staying away from construction equipment and work areas.
It is highly recommended to plan on it taking an extra 10 minutes for dropping off and picking up students, as we anticipate heavy congestion in the area. In a few weeks, we will be used to the “new normal.”
I appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we work to keep our students and families safe as we renovate our facilities. Please contact your site principal if you have any questions regarding this matter.