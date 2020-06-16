Voters will go to the polls Tuesday, June 30 for the State and County Primary Election Board Secretary Gwen Freeman said today.
Please keep the following information and tips in mind as the election approaches.
- Early voting will be available at the Tulsa County Election Board office, 555 N. Denver, Tulsa. Hardesty Library will NOT be available for early voting due to health concerns. Early voting days are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 25 and Friday, June 26, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 27. Expect longer than usual lines and wait times as we follow CDC guidelines for social distancing and sanitizing. Poll workers will be equipped with proper PPE and we ask that voters wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Expect longer than usual lines and wait times as we follow CDC guidelines. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. Voters are urged to wear masks and practice social distancing.
- Because of the COVID pandemic, many of our usual polling locations will not be available on Election Day. We ask that you look for any mail from the Tulsa County Election Board that might inform you of a polling place change in your area, and provide you with a new Voter ID card. Before you head to the polls on Election Day, please call us or check online to see if your polling place has changed. Anyone who needs to look up his or her polling place, verify his or her registration information, or view a sample ballot can do so online. The Online Voter Tool can be accessed on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website: www.elections.ok.gov.
Those who vote by mail can also check the status of their ballot using the Online Voter Tool. Sample ballots are also available at the County Election Board office.
- Oklahoma law requires every voter who votes in person at the precinct polling place or during early voting at the County Election Board to show proof of identity before receiving a ballot. There are three ways for voters to prove their identity under the law (only one proof of identity is required): Show a valid photo ID issued by Federal, State of Oklahoma, or Tribal government; or show the free voter identification card issued to every voter by the County Election Board; or sign an affidavit and vote a provisional ballot. (If the information on the affidavit matches official voter registration records, the ballot will be counted after Election Day.)
- Physically disabled voters who cannot enter the polling place, need help marking their ballots, blind or visually disabled voters and illiterate voters may be assisted by a person the voter chooses. In all cases, a person providing such assistance may not be the voter’s employer or an agent of the employer or an officer or agent of the voter’s union. A person providing assistance also must swear or affirm that the voter’s ballots will be marked in accordance with the voter’s wishes. Alternatively, all blind, visually impaired, and physically disabled voters in Tulsa County may use the audio-tactile interface (ATI), a feature offered on all Oklahoma voting devices, to vote privately and independently, either at Tulsa County Election Board office during early voting or at their assigned polling place on election day.
- Voters who have moved since the last election, but who have not transferred their voter registration to their new address, may do so on Election Day by going to vote at the polling place where their registration has been in the past. While voting, they may fill out a form instructing the County Election Board to transfer their registration to the new address before the next election.
- Those who became physically incapacitated after 5 p.m. Tuesday June 23 still can request an emergency absentee ballot. Those who might qualify for an emergency absentee ballot should contact the County Election Board office at 918-596-5780 as soon as possible for more information.
- Any violation of election law will be reported to the proper law enforcement authorities. Electioneering is not allowed within 300 feet of a ballot box. It is also unlawful to remove a ballot from the polling location, possess intoxicating liquors within half a mile of a polling place or to disclose how you voted while within the election enclosure. Weapons are not allowed at polling locations unless you are a law enforcement officer.
For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov.