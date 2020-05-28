Tulsa City-County Library’s annual Summer Reading Program is a beloved tradition for people of all ages! It’s fun, helps kids keep their reading skills strong, and promotes the joy and love of reading.
That’s why it is so important that we continue this treasured program in 2020. This summer TCCL’s Summer Reading Program will look a little different so that it’s easy for everyone to participate in a way that helps maintain the safety and health of our communities. This year’s program, “Imagine Your Story,” kicks off June 22 and continues through July 31. It will be offered primarily online and will feature incentive prizes and drawings, special virtual events, fun learning activities to try at home, Bingo sheets for all ages and more for all four age groups (birth to pre-K, children, teens/tweens, adults).
So, mark your calendars now for a great Summer Reading Program and keep reading, Tulsa!
Visit www.TulsaLibrary.org/Summer for more information.