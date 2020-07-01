The Tulsa City-County Library is joining public library systems across the country in the continued effort to end barriers to access by going Fine Free.
The Library is moving to a Fine Free model to help Tulsa County residents during this challenging time and to permanently reduce barriers to service. TCCL will become Fine Free as of July 1, at which time fines will be forgiven. Library items that are damaged or lost will still be charged to the cardholder’s account.
“Moving our library system to a Fine Free model really speaks to TCCL’s commitment to equitable and accessible service. It’s a direction we’ve been moving toward steadily over the years and it highlights the importance we place on making sure our customers can enjoy books, movies, music and all our services without preventative barriers like late fines. We know that accumulated overdue fines prevent some customers from using our services. It’s more important to us that items are returned, than it is to build up late fines that might prevent a customer from using their library,” says TCCL CEO, Kimberly Johnson.
In recent years, more than 100 major libraries in North America have transitioned to a Fine Free model, representing a commitment to removing barriers, while increasing users, circulation, and reducing lost materials. TCCL is proud to join with these other libraries in offering a Fine Free model for Tulsa County.
