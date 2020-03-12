Tulsa Health Department (THD) is an autonomous local health department located in Oklahoma with jurisdiction within Tulsa County. THD has 10 primary Open Point of Dispensing (POD) sites that are to be utilized in the event the Mass Immunization and Prophylaxis Strategy is activated. Included in the 10 primary Open POD sites is Skiatook Community Center, which is estimated to provide medical countermeasures to more than 20,000 individuals in Tulsa County. In 2016, THD conducted a two-day full-scale exercise to evaluate POD site set-up procedures, resource needs, and MCM dispensing for four Open PODS simultaneously. Skiatook Community Center was exercised and determined to be an unsuitable POD site.
Skiatook is a rural city that is partly in Tulsa County and partially in Osage County. Skiatook is a small, close-knit city with a lot of pride, and relocating the POD site to another town was not an ideal scenario for the community. Instead, the Skiatook Police Department requested we find a different, better equipped location for our POD within their city.
Together with the Skiatook Police Department, THD searched for a more ideal location, which was determined to be the multi-purpose activity center at Skiatook Public Schools. However, the facility is located one mile across the county line in Osage County, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. THD worked with the Local Emergency Response Coordinator of Osage County and arranged to meet and discuss the dilemma with Osage County and the Superintendent of Skiatook Public Schools. During the meeting, all organizations agreed that relocating across county lines would be the most beneficial for all involved.