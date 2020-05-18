Tulsa Fire Captain Jerry Brown was arrested in Tulsa by the Skiatook Police Department for the March 12 robbery of American Bank of Oklahoma.
Detective Sergeant Jerry Bullard said that they were led to Brown through numerous phone calls over the last few weeks from Skiatook citizens giving information about the robbery.
"The FBI was involved every step of the way and was a huge help to me," Detective Sergeant Bullard said.
Some of the evidence collected shows a relation to the bank robbery in Sperry as well.