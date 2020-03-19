Weather Alert

...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR ROGERS... SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES... AT 1138 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA FROM EARLY MORNING STORMS AND A SECOND ROUND OF ONGOING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. THE CURRENT THUNDERSTORMS ARE QUICKLY MOVING TO THE EAST. HOWEVER, FLOODING FROM THESE RAINS WILL LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. ONE PARTICULAR AREA HARDEST HIT WAS IN THE COLLINSVILLE AREA, NEAR HORSEPEN CREEK. THIS CREEK IS FLOODING WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING. SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE... OWASSO... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS... MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT... CHELSEA... SPERRY... KELLYVILLE... OOLOGAH... OILTON... DEPEW... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 235, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 238 AND 260. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. &&